Carbon monoxide dangers increase as winter temperatures hit Utah

As the heat comes on, so do the dangers of an odorless gas that can be fatal.

Dubbed the silent killer, more than 1,000 Americans die from carbon monoxide poisoning each year and over 50,000 visit the emergency room for incidents involving carbon monoxide.

Poisoning symptoms mimic those of COVID-19 and the flu including headache, fatigue, dizziness, nausea and aches and pains.

If caught early, patients can receive oxygen treatments to reduce the risk of permanent brain damage.

Fireplaces, gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces, space heaters, portable generators and chimneys can produce carbon monoxide.

To avoid a trip to the emergency room, physicians recommend only using approved heaters and ensuring carbon monoxide alarms are installed and working. Yearly checks for furnaces, water heaters and chimney flues are suggested. Also, never run vehicles in enclosed spaces like a garage.