Wasatch Back ski resorts expecting 1 to 3 feet of snow

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST
File-In this Jan.14,2012 file photo skiers make their way up the slopes near uncovered terrain at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah, One of the nation's premier ski resorts in a state that proclaims to have the "greatest snow on earth" says it might have to shut down after its lease on the sprawling property has expired. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart,File)
Jim Urquhart
/
AP
Skiers make their way up the slopes near uncovered terrain at Park City Mountain Resort in 2012.

Utah's snow is 39% below normal so far this year, but that's going to change this weekend.

It’s not getting snorkel deep out there yet, but northern Utah is scheduled for a solid dump.

National Weather Service
Utah Department of Transporation
Road conditions could be dangerous, especially at high elevations, Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service is predicting about a foot of snow across the Wasatch Back from Friday to Monday. Upper elevations in the Wasatch Mountains could see 2 to 3 feet.

This storm won’t be as giving to the Uintas; Kings Peak may accumulate about 7 inches.

That won’t concern recreationists in the Wasatch Back and Cottonwood Canyons, who can look forward to softer skiing conditions.

Park City Mountain and Woodward have been open locally, with mostly man-made snow.

According to atmospheric scientist Jim Steenburgh, aka the University of Utah's “Professor Powder,” resorts’ guns produce snow that’s between 20% and 28% water. That’s three times as dense as the snow at Alta.

Steenburgh says that’s great for durable runs that can handle a large number of skiers, but snow guns can’t produce powder.

“When you ski in areas that are all natural snowpack, it always seems like it's a little more pliable, a little easier to get an edge into than an artificial snowpack,” he said. “So it's a plus and minus situation.”

The storm is timed well for Deer Valley’s opening day Saturday. Parkites have seen the resort blowing snow for several weeks now.

The black line show's Utah's statewide snowpack (measured by the number of inches of water contained in the snow) as of Nov. 30, 2023. There are 125 days until Utah's typical peak snowpack.

“In many places, [snowmaking is] going to be the future of skiing,” Steenburgh said. “Climate change is having an impact on our natural snowfall and snowpack.”

There will also be a short-term benefit to this weekend’s storm; it should clear up lingering haze in the valleys. The Salt Lake valley’s air quality reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The NWS says Friday’s air quality is listed as moderate in Salt Lake County, with Saturday’s air quality predicted to move up to “good.”
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
