Wasatch Back ski resorts expecting 1 to 3 feet of snow

It’s not getting snorkel deep out there yet, but northern Utah is scheduled for a solid dump.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office estimates most of the Wasatch Back will see a foot of snow, at least.

The National Weather Service is predicting about a foot of snow across the Wasatch Back from Friday to Monday. Upper elevations in the Wasatch Mountains could see 2 to 3 feet.

This storm won’t be as giving to the Uintas; Kings Peak may accumulate about 7 inches.

That won’t concern recreationists in the Wasatch Back and Cottonwood Canyons, who can look forward to softer skiing conditions.

Park City Mountain and Woodward have been open locally, with mostly man-made snow.

According to atmospheric scientist Jim Steenburgh, aka the University of Utah's “Professor Powder,” resorts’ guns produce snow that’s between 20% and 28% water. That’s three times as dense as the snow at Alta.

Steenburgh says that’s great for durable runs that can handle a large number of skiers, but snow guns can’t produce powder.

“When you ski in areas that are all natural snowpack, it always seems like it's a little more pliable, a little easier to get an edge into than an artificial snowpack,” he said. “So it's a plus and minus situation.”

The storm is timed well for Deer Valley’s opening day Saturday. Parkites have seen the resort blowing snow for several weeks now.

“In many places, [snowmaking is] going to be the future of skiing,” Steenburgh said. “Climate change is having an impact on our natural snowfall and snowpack.”

11/30 - The latest from @UtahDEQ shows an improving air quality trend into the weekend as an incoming winter weather system arrives. Learn what you can do to clear the air at https://t.co/BdKGWZTCHm pic.twitter.com/gEAnEaI6W7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 30, 2023

There will also be a short-term benefit to this weekend’s storm; it should clear up lingering haze in the valleys. The Salt Lake valley’s air quality reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The NWS says Friday’s air quality is listed as moderate in Salt Lake County, with Saturday’s air quality predicted to move up to “good.”