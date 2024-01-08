Who’s running? A look at local races for county council, school board
The deadline to file to run for Summit County Council and Park City Board of Education expired Monday.
Here’s who’s running in the 2024 election:
Park City Board of Education
District 1
- Anne Peters (incumbent)
- Susan Goldberg
District 2
- Andrew Caplan (incumbent)
- Eileen Gallagher
- Dave McFawn
District 3
- Danny Glasser
- Wendy Crossland (incumbent)
- Kathleen Britton
Summit County Council
Seat A
- Roger Armstrong (D) (incumbent)
- Tory Welch (R)
- Cami Richardson (D)
Seat B
- Tonja Hanson (D) (incumbent)
- Betsy Wallace (D)
Seat C
- Thomas Cooke (D)
- Megan McKenna (D)
- Byron Ames (R)
- Ari Ioannides (R)
Utah Legislature
Utah Senate District 3
- John Johnson (R) (incumbent)
- Stacy Bernal (D)
Utah House of Representatives District 4
- Kera Birkeland (R) (incumbent)
- Kris Campbell (D)
Utah House of Representatives District 23
- Jeff Howell (D)
- Hoang Nguyen (D)
There are a number of people running unopposed:
- Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith
- Summit County Assessor Stephanie Poll
- Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling
- Mike Kohler (R) for Utah House of Representatives District 59
- Carol Lear (D) for Utah State Board of Education District 6
North Summit and South Summit school board candidates can be found here.
The 2024 election includes many races at the statewide and federal level, including governor, attorney general, and U.S. Senate. All four of Utah’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are also up for grabs.
See the full list of who’s running in those races here.