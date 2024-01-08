© 2024 KPCW

Who’s running? A look at local races for county council, school board

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM MST
A ballot drop box just outside of Park City's Marsac Building.
Tanzi Propst/Park City Municipal
A ballot drop box just outside of Park City's Marsac Building.

The deadline to file to run for Summit County Council and Park City Board of Education expired Monday.

Here’s who’s running in the 2024 election:

Park City Board of Education

District 1

  • Anne Peters (incumbent)
  • Susan Goldberg

District 2

  • Andrew Caplan (incumbent)
  • Eileen Gallagher
  • Dave McFawn

District 3

  • Danny Glasser
  • Wendy Crossland (incumbent)
  • Kathleen Britton

Summit County Council

Seat A

  • Roger Armstrong (D) (incumbent)
  • Tory Welch (R)
  • Cami Richardson (D)

Seat B

  • Tonja Hanson (D) (incumbent)
  • Betsy Wallace (D)

Seat C

  • Thomas Cooke (D)
  • Megan McKenna (D)
  • Byron Ames (R)
  • Ari Ioannides (R)

Utah Legislature

Utah Senate District 3

  • John Johnson (R) (incumbent)
  • Stacy Bernal (D)

Utah House of Representatives District 4

  • Kera Birkeland (R) (incumbent)
  • Kris Campbell (D)

Utah House of Representatives District 23

  • Jeff Howell (D)
  • Hoang Nguyen (D)

There are a number of people running unopposed:

  • Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith 
  • Summit County Assessor Stephanie Poll
  • Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling
  • Mike Kohler (R) for Utah House of Representatives District 59
  • Carol Lear (D) for Utah State Board of Education District 6

North Summit and South Summit school board candidates can be found here.

The 2024 election includes many races at the statewide and federal level, including governor, attorney general, and U.S. Senate. All four of Utah’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are also up for grabs.

See the full list of who’s running in those races here.
Tags
State & Regional Elections 2024
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta