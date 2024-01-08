Who’s running? A look at local races for county council, school board

Here’s who’s running in the 2024 election:

Park City Board of Education

District 1



Anne Peters (incumbent)

Susan Goldberg

District 2

Andrew Caplan (incumbent)

Eileen Gallagher

Dave McFawn

District 3

Danny Glasser

Wendy Crossland (incumbent)

Kathleen Britton

Summit County Council

Seat A



Roger Armstrong (D) (incumbent)

Tory Welch (R)

Cami Richardson (D)

Seat B

Tonja Hanson (D) (incumbent)

Betsy Wallace (D)

Seat C

Thomas Cooke (D)

Megan McKenna (D)

Byron Ames (R)

Ari Ioannides (R)

Utah Legislature

Utah Senate District 3



John Johnson (R) (incumbent)

Stacy Bernal (D)

Utah House of Representatives District 4

Kera Birkeland (R) (incumbent)

Kris Campbell (D)

Utah House of Representatives District 23

Jeff Howell (D)

Hoang Nguyen (D)

There are a number of people running unopposed:

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith

Summit County Assessor Stephanie Poll

Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling

Mike Kohler (R) for Utah House of Representatives District 59

Carol Lear (D) for Utah State Board of Education District 6

The 2024 election includes many races at the statewide and federal level, including governor, attorney general, and U.S. Senate. All four of Utah’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are also up for grabs.

