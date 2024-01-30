Antler gatherers must complete ethics course this season

Male deer, elk and moose all drop their antlers each winter and grow a new set in spring. Before anyone can go “shed hunting,” they are required to complete an Antler Gathering Ethics course.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said the winter season can make it difficult for big game animals to find food and they usually survive on fat reserves built up in the summer. If the animals have to run or move away from humans, they could use up energy they need to make it through the winter. Deer, elk and moose habitat is also wet, increasing the risk of damage.

That’s why antler collectors must take an ethics course between Feb. 1 and April 15 to learn how to minimize stress to wildlife and avoid damaging habitats. The DWR reports about 20,000 people take the course each year.

After finishing the course, participants must store the certificate in the DWR Hunting and Fishing app or print out the certificate and carry it while shed hunting. After April 15, the ethics course certificate is not required.

If hunters find a skull with antlers or horns still attached, a “deadhead,” the DWR said not to move it. Instead, report it so officials can determine how the animal died. If it died of natural causes, the person who found the skull is often allowed to keep it.

Collectors can use the Utah Deadhead Reporter app to notify the DWR.

Shed hunters cannot collect antlers in wildlife management areas, on private property or on Native American lands.