© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avalanche kills Park City man skiing in Montana backcountry

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:27 PM MDT
The avalanche happened March 12 just north of the Montana-Idaho border (yellow) and northwest of the Lost Trail Ski Area (bottom left).
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office
The avalanche happened March 12 just north of the Montana-Idaho border (yellow) and northwest of the Lost Trail Ski Area (bottom left).

A Utah man known as an avid backcountry skier, Dave Macfarlane, has died in an avalanche in Montana.

Macfarlane, 64, was skiing with four others from Utah near the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border the afternoon of March 12 when the slide happened.

It was northwest of the ski area on a north-facing slope of the Lewis and Clark Ridge.

Montana's Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office says the slide caught and carried Macfarlane down the mountain. His four companions found him, started first aid and notified emergency responders with a satellite device.

The sheriff's office, Ravalli County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue responded.

According to the press release from the sheriff's office, Macfarlane died from injuries sustained in the avalanche before the helicopter’s arrival.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas