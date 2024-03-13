Avalanche kills Park City man skiing in Montana backcountry

Macfarlane, 64, was skiing with four others from Utah near the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border the afternoon of March 12 when the slide happened.

It was northwest of the ski area on a north-facing slope of the Lewis and Clark Ridge.

Montana's Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office says the slide caught and carried Macfarlane down the mountain. His four companions found him, started first aid and notified emergency responders with a satellite device.

The sheriff's office, Ravalli County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue responded.

According to the press release from the sheriff's office, Macfarlane died from injuries sustained in the avalanche before the helicopter’s arrival.