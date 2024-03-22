Sen. Mike Lee on Donald Trump’s shortlist for U.S. attorney general — if Trump wins 2024 presidential election

Utah Sen. Mike Lee has been floated as a possible nominee for United States Attorney General in a potential second Donald Trump administration.

ABloomberg story citing “people familiar with the matter” says the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is considering Lee or Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to fill the top spot at the Department of Justice should Trump return to the White House following the 2024 election.

This is not the first time Lee has been suggested for a top appointment by Trump or other Republican presidential hopefuls. Lee has thrice been suggested as a possible Supreme Court pick by Trump - during his first campaign in 2016 and again in 2020 and 2023. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy included Lee on his list of potential SCOTUS nominations last summer, CNN reported.

