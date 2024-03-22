© 2024 KPCW

Sen. Mike Lee on Donald Trump’s shortlist for U.S. attorney general — if Trump wins 2024 presidential election

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
President Donald Trump stands with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Dec. 4, 2017, at the Utah State Capitol. Romney announced earlier this month he won't seek a second term, saying younger people needed to step forward. In so doing, he threw open a wider door for those seeking to enter the race and led to speculation about whether Utah voters will choose a politically moderate successor similar to him or a farther-right figure such as Utah's other U.S. senator, Mike Lee, a Trump supporter.
AP Photo
/
Rick Bowmer
President Donald Trump stands with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Dec. 4, 2017, at the Utah State Capitol. Romney announced earlier this month he won't seek a second term, saying younger people needed to step forward. In so doing, he threw open a wider door for those seeking to enter the race and led to speculation about whether Utah voters will choose a politically moderate successor similar to him or a farther-right figure such as Utah's other U.S. senator, Mike Lee, a Trump supporter.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee has been floated as a possible nominee for United States Attorney General in a potential second Donald Trump administration.

ABloomberg story citing “people familiar with the matter” says the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is considering Lee or Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to fill the top spot at the Department of Justice should Trump return to the White House following the 2024 election.

This is not the first time Lee has been suggested for a top appointment by Trump or other Republican presidential hopefuls. Lee has thrice been suggested as a possible Supreme Court pick by Trump - during his first campaign in 2016 and again in 2020 and 2023. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy included Lee on his list of potential SCOTUS nominations last summer, CNN reported.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
