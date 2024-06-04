© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Utah NHL team season tickets go on sale Friday

KPCW | By Utah News Dispatch
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 19: People walk past the main entrance of the Delta Center with the "NHL in Utah" logos on April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL has allowed the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and the team will relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Chris Gardner
/
Getty Images North America
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 19: People walk past the main entrance of the Delta Center with the "NHL in Utah" logos on April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL has allowed the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and the team will relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah.

As Smith Entertainment Group prepares to make renovations to the Delta Center and three downtown blocks in Salt Lake City, Utah’s new National Hockey League team is preparing for its debut season ticket sales beginning Friday.

The new team, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, has been gaining popularity in the Beehive State since the NHL announced the move in April. Deposits have been made for 34,000 season tickets for the 2024-2025 season, however, the Delta Center is expected to host up to 16,000 people per game during the team’s first year. About 10,000 of those seats will have unobstructed views, Chris Barney, chief commercial officer at Smith Entertainment Group, said in a virtual news conference.

“We’ve seen deposits from all over the state of Utah. We’ve seen deposits from people in surrounding states that are within driving distance to Salt Lake. We’ve seen deposits from people all the way on the East Coast,” Barney said. “And I think just generally that the excitement is so incredibly overwhelming.”

Apart from full season tickets, the new team will offer half-season and single-game tickets. The lowest ticket price will be $44 for seats in the upper bowl. Those who made deposits will also be able to attend open houses from Tuesday through Thursday at the Delta Center to get an overview of the different seat options.

Deposit holders will receive invitations to the Delta Center with a designated timeframe in the order in which they placed their order to finalize their season ticket purchase, according to a news release. There will also be a phone-in option for those unable to make it to the arena. People with a Utah ZIP code will have priority.

Those who placed deposits but are unable to buy season tickets will have priority access to mini-plans and single-game tickets prior to the general public.

The announcement comes in the middle of negotiations between Smith Entertainment Group and the Salt Lake City Council, which is considering a 0.5% sales tax increase to gather about $1 billion to fund part of the arena renovations and a downtown revitalization zone.

“We anticipate more unobstructed seats opening over the next several years as changes are made to the arena,” Barney said. “And so we certainly want to continue to have people reach out in the case that they want seats.”
State & Regional
Utah News Dispatch
Utah News Dispatch is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news source covering government, policy and the issues most impacting the lives of Utahns.
See stories by Utah News Dispatch