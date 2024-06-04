New Utah NHL team season tickets go on sale Friday

The new team, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, has been gaining popularity in the Beehive State since the NHL announced the move in April. Deposits have been made for 34,000 season tickets for the 2024-2025 season, however, the Delta Center is expected to host up to 16,000 people per game during the team’s first year. About 10,000 of those seats will have unobstructed views, Chris Barney, chief commercial officer at Smith Entertainment Group, said in a virtual news conference.

“We’ve seen deposits from all over the state of Utah. We’ve seen deposits from people in surrounding states that are within driving distance to Salt Lake. We’ve seen deposits from people all the way on the East Coast,” Barney said. “And I think just generally that the excitement is so incredibly overwhelming.”

Apart from full season tickets, the new team will offer half-season and single-game tickets. The lowest ticket price will be $44 for seats in the upper bowl. Those who made deposits will also be able to attend open houses from Tuesday through Thursday at the Delta Center to get an overview of the different seat options.

Deposit holders will receive invitations to the Delta Center with a designated timeframe in the order in which they placed their order to finalize their season ticket purchase, according to a news release. There will also be a phone-in option for those unable to make it to the arena. People with a Utah ZIP code will have priority.

Those who placed deposits but are unable to buy season tickets will have priority access to mini-plans and single-game tickets prior to the general public.

The announcement comes in the middle of negotiations between Smith Entertainment Group and the Salt Lake City Council, which is considering a 0.5% sales tax increase to gather about $1 billion to fund part of the arena renovations and a downtown revitalization zone.

“We anticipate more unobstructed seats opening over the next several years as changes are made to the arena,” Barney said. “And so we certainly want to continue to have people reach out in the case that they want seats.”