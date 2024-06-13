Utah candidates divided over Ukraine aid. Here’s how the 3rd District Republicans would have voted in Congress.

The five Republicans running to replace Rep. John Curtis in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District voiced support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion. Where they differed during Wednesday night’s primary election debate was on whether the United States should continue to provide weapons, ammunition and other financial support, or even if America should honor its commitment to NATO.

Stewart Peay, the only candidate in the pentad to serve in the U.S. military, said America cannot afford to waver in its support for Ukraine, because it will likely embolden other countries.

“Right now, we see an evil block of Iran, North Korea, China and Russia coalescing against America and its interests. Ukrainians are on the front lines. We should provide them with the weapons and and ammunition they need to hold the line,” Peay said. “The one time they struggled was when we failed to support them.”

Roosevelt Mayor JR Bird said he was not in favor of providing more aid to Ukraine, but suggested the U.S. is not doing enough to punish Russian aggression through sanctions.

“Russia is laundering oil through Greece and India, and we’re buying those products. They’re being funded on the backside that way,” Bird said. “There is so much more we can do to starve Russia that we’re not doing.”

State Auditor John Dougall, who has built much of his political identity around fiscal austerity, said it’s imperative that the U.S. continue to support Ukraine.

“Defense is the key reason for the federal government. We need to support Ukraine. I’d rather send bullets than boys. I don’t want boots on the ground,” he said.

Entrepreneur Case Lawrence said his support for Ukraine would depend on certain variables.

