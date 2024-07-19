Utahns celebrate at SLC airport Olympic delegation Paris sendoff

Utah Olympic Bid President Fraser Bullock, Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will speak at the media-only event.

The delegation of more than 100 people is going to Paris for the final Olympic bid presentation. It includes elected officials like Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Olympic champions like Lindsey Vonn.

After the final presentation July 24, the International Olympic Committee will vote and award the 2034 Games at 2:30 a.m. Mountain Time. On Pioneer Day, the IOC is expected to send the Winter Olympics back to Utah. There will be a live watch party all night at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square.