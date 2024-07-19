© 2024 KPCW

Utahns celebrate at SLC airport Olympic delegation Paris sendoff

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:35 PM MDT
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024, in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Utah will wish the Olympic delegation safe travels at a sendoff party as members board their flights to Paris on the afternoon of Monday, July 22.

Utah Olympic Bid President Fraser Bullock, Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will speak at the media-only event.

The delegation of more than 100 people is going to Paris for the final Olympic bid presentation. It includes elected officials like Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Olympic champions like Lindsey Vonn.

After the final presentation July 24, the International Olympic Committee will vote and award the 2034 Games at 2:30 a.m. Mountain Time. On Pioneer Day, the IOC is expected to send the Winter Olympics back to Utah. There will be a live watch party all night at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square.
State & Regional
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller