Utah delegation heads to Paris for 2034 Winter Games vote

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is part of the delegation heading to France from Salt Lake City International Airport Monday afternoon.

“We get to represent the United States of America to the world,” Cox said. “That’s special. It’s a privilege. But it’s also a burden, and I hope we feel that burden while we’re celebrating. This is all very exciting, and I can’t wait for it. Once we sign those documents, it gets real.”

Cox said the Olympics provide an opportunity to unite at a time when partisan politics are dividing the country.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said before the flight that another Winter Games would allow the state to continue the legacy started during the 2002 Olympics.

“We are not the same as we were in 2002,” Mendenhall said. “We have more beauty to offer. We’re a more welcoming community than even ever before. Yes, infrastructure is there. The facilities are ready. But the people of Utah are ready.”

Salt Lake City Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock said the group is prepared to make its final pitch International Olympic Committee this week.

“We’re representing all of you, and we’re so excited to do that,” Bullock said. “To show the best of who we are. To show the best of the Utah people and what they stand for, and how they’re the best volunteers, in my opinion, in the world. The great venues, the great mountains. We get to show all of that to the world in two days.”

Bullock said the airport plans to unveil a “2034” sign on the Hoberman Arch following the IOC election. A centerpiece of the medals plaza during the 2002 Winter Games, the artwork now welcomes visitors at Salt Lake City International.

IOC officials will vote to award the 2034 Olympic Games around 3:30 a.m. MDT Wednesday. Utahns can see the announcement live at a watch party outside the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square.

Park City will host its own celebration at Utah Olympic Park later in the day at 4 p.m.

Celebrations are also planned in Provo at the Peaks Ice Arena and in Charleston alongside Pioneer Day festivities.