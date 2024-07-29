© 2024 KPCW

BYU to create medical school

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:33 PM MDT
BYU fans watch the game at LaVelle Edwards Stadium in the first half during a game against USC at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah.
George Frey
/
FR10102 AP
BYU fans watch the game at LaVelle Edwards Stadium in the first half during a game against USC at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah.

Brigham Young University has announced plans to build a new medical school.

On Monday the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that a medical school will be created at BYU in Provo.

BYU’s medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the church, according to the announcement.

In a news release, church leaders said the focus will include international health issues affecting church members and the faith’s worldwide humanitarian efforts.

The new medical school will not create its own hospital or hospital system. BYU and Intermountain Health are discussing a mutually beneficial clinical relationship.

BYU also plans to seek collaborative relationships with various entities in the state, including the University of Utah.

The church says plans are underway, and specific target dates will be announced as they are set.
