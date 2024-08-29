Country singer Jelly Roll announces plans to buy house in Park City

In a video from the Delta Center, where the singer performed Tuesday, Aug. 27, he said he was amazed by the beauty of Utah and said he and his wife plan to buy a house in Park City.

Before Tuesday’s show, he rehearsed at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

In a Facebook post a West Jordan resident shared a photo of her kids with the singer at a lemonade stand her children and their cousins set up. She said the singer stopped by and gave the kids almost $700.

Jelly Roll would not be the first popular artist to call Utah home, rapper Post Malone made Utah his family’s home several years ago, after leaving Southern California.