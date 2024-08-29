© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Country singer Jelly Roll announces plans to buy house in Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM MDT
Jelly Roll singing during a concert.
Keith Griner All Rights Reserved
/
Facebook
Jelly Roll singing during a concert.

Country singer Jason Bradley DeFord – professionally known as Jelly Roll – kicked off his Beautifully Broken Tour with a stop in Utah.

In a video from the Delta Center, where the singer performed Tuesday, Aug. 27, he said he was amazed by the beauty of Utah and said he and his wife plan to buy a house in Park City.

Before Tuesday’s show, he rehearsed at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

In a Facebook post a West Jordan resident shared a photo of her kids with the singer at a lemonade stand her children and their cousins set up. She said the singer stopped by and gave the kids almost $700.

Jelly Roll would not be the first popular artist to call Utah home, rapper Post Malone made Utah his family’s home several years ago, after leaving Southern California.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver