Utah Avalanche Center to host benefit party

The 31st Annual Backcountry Benefit party is Thursday, Sept. 12 and will feature live music from local alternative reggae band, Herban Empire.

This year’s theme is retro, and participants are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite decade’s attire.

Tickets for the family-friendly event are $60 for adults and $35 for youth and students. Tickets include dinner, two drink tickets and an entry into the opportunity drawing.

FULL INTERVIEW: UAC Executive Director Emeritus Chad Brackelsberg Listen • 25:48

UAC Executive Director Emeritus and Park City resident Chad Brackelsberg said the party will also feature over 50 vendors for participants to interact with, and a new challenge.

“We're implementing a vert challenge. So the goal tonight will be, can you have a 10,000 foot day,” he said. “Doing various things during the party, whether that's interacting with vendors or with the UAC, you'll earn vertical gain.”

Brackelsberg said the more vertical you earn, the more prizes you can win.

So dust off your bell bottoms, tease your hair and get ready to party with the Utah Avalanche Center.

The party begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Black Diamond Store in Salt Lake.