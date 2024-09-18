Little Cottonwood Canyon climbing area listed on National Register of Historic Places

The register celebrates the legacy of climbing in LCC and recognizes its historical value.

The designation is also intended to highlight the need to protect and preserve the area for locals and visitors alike.

University of Utah students were the first to ascend the canyon in the 1960s. They became known as the Alpenblock Club.

The club also served as the county’s first mountain search and rescue unit as it pioneered routes in the area.

Club members Ted Wilson and Larry Love established the first recorded climbing route at the site.

The area will be formally recognized on Sept. 25 with support from the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance, the State Historic Preservation Office and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Alpenblock Club members and George Lowe, who helped create the winter and ice climbing guide book for the area, will also attend to usher in the area’s national recognition.

To learn more about the Alpenblock club and the Little Cottonwood Canyon climbing area visit the Salt Lake Climbing Alliance's website.