© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Little Cottonwood Canyon climbing area listed on National Register of Historic Places

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:56 PM MDT
The Alpenbock Scrapbook, Volume I, circa 1963, Alpenbock Climbing Club Scrapbook Collection.
Curtesy of Photo Archives, Special Collections, J. Willard Marriott Library, University Utah
The Alpenbock Scrapbook, Volume I, circa 1963, Alpenbock Climbing Club Scrapbook Collection.

Lower Little Cottonwood Canyon is America’s first recreation climbing area to be added to the National Register of Historical Places.

The register celebrates the legacy of climbing in LCC and recognizes its historical value.

The designation is also intended to highlight the need to protect and preserve the area for locals and visitors alike.

University of Utah students were the first to ascend the canyon in the 1960s. They became known as the Alpenblock Club.

The club also served as the county’s first mountain search and rescue unit as it pioneered routes in the area.

Club members Ted Wilson and Larry Love established the first recorded climbing route at the site.

The area will be formally recognized on Sept. 25 with support from the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance, the State Historic Preservation Office and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Alpenblock Club members and George Lowe, who helped create the winter and ice climbing guide book for the area, will also attend to usher in the area’s national recognition.

To learn more about the Alpenblock club and the Little Cottonwood Canyon climbing area visit the Salt Lake Climbing Alliance's website.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver