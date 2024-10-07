Latter-day Saint president announces plans for 17 new buildings worldwide

In his address, President Russell M. Nelson said temple ceremonies help Latter-day Saints prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Temples are considered sacred and are are used for important church rituals, including baptisms and marriage ceremonies and other rites,

Since Nelson became president of the 17.2 million-member faith in 2018, Nelson has announced 185, or more than half, of the church’s 367 planned or existing temples.

He said God had instructed the faith to build the sacred buildings at a rapid pace in preparation for that day.

At the October session, the president announced plans to build a new Utah temple in Price. Six more temples are planned for the U.S., including Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Queen Creek, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Summit, New Jersey; Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Temples were also announced for 10 international locations.

The Price structure will be the church’s 31st operating or planned temple in the Beehive State and its first in Carbon County.