Utah officials warn parents of counterfeit car seats

Click It Utah reports a recent increase in counterfeit car seats with many families unknowingly buying the illegal and unsafe seats.

Officials say to beware of suspiciously low prices and when buying from third-party sellers like Amazon and Walmart. If you do buy a car seat online, make sure it is sold directly by the company or manufacturer.

Visit clickit.utah.gov for more information on car seat sizing and how to spot counterfeit seats.

Additionally, DPS reports over 60% of car seats are installed or used incorrectly every year.

To help parents keep their kids safe, Click It Utah offers car seat inspections at locations across the state.

The free inspections take about 30 minutes. Three stations are available in Summit County and two in Heber.

A map of inspection stations can be found here.