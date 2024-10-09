Utah sportsman hunting permit lottery opens soon

Utahns can apply for the 2025 permit lottery starting Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. online or over the phone by calling the nearest Utah Division of Wildlife Resources regional office.

Applicants have until Nov. 6 to enter the lottery to hunt game including bison, bears, moose, elk, bighorn sheep and more.

Hunters can apply for as many species as they’d like, but only one sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species.

Species include:



Bison

Black bear

Buck deer

Buck pronghorn

Bull elk

Bull moose

Desert bighorn sheep

Mountain goat

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep

Wild turkey

There is a non-refundable $10 application fee per species and permit fees range from $40 to $564. Utahns 12 and older can apply for a sportsman permit.

Applicants will be notified about the drawing results by Nov. 13.