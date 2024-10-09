© 2024 KPCW

Utah sportsman hunting permit lottery opens soon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:41 PM MDT
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The lottery begins soon for some of Utah’s most prized hunting permits, the sportsman permits.

Utahns can apply for the 2025 permit lottery starting Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. online or over the phone by calling the nearest Utah Division of Wildlife Resources regional office.

Applicants have until Nov. 6 to enter the lottery to hunt game including bison, bears, moose, elk, bighorn sheep and more.

Hunters can apply for as many species as they’d like, but only one sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species.

Species include:

  • Bison
  • Black bear
  • Buck deer
  • Buck pronghorn
  • Bull elk
  • Bull moose
  • Desert bighorn sheep
  • Mountain goat
  • Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep
  • Wild turkey

There is a non-refundable $10 application fee per species and permit fees range from $40 to $564. Utahns 12 and older can apply for a sportsman permit.

Applicants will be notified about the drawing results by Nov. 13.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
