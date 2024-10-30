UDOT seeks input on Big Cottonwood Canyon winter tolls, bus service

The study, directed by Senate Bill 2 passed in 2023, is aimed to address winter traffic congestion on state Route 190.

SB 2 directs UDOT to use certain funds allocated by the legislature to provide enhanced bus service, tolling, mobility hub and resort bus stops for Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Potential improvements could include enhanced bus service running from a hub near the mouth of the canyon every 5 to 10 minutes during peak hours.

It could also include a winter tolling system starting below Solitude, about 12 miles up the canyon, with variable pricing.

UDOT will host two public meetings Nov. 13 and 14 with a public comment period through Dec. 13 to gather input.

The same information will be presented at both meeting and is available here.