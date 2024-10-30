© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT seeks input on Big Cottonwood Canyon winter tolls, bus service

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:15 PM MDT
Winter traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon
UDOT
Winter traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon

The Utah Department of Transportation has started an environmental study focused on evaluating tolling and bus services in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The study, directed by Senate Bill 2 passed in 2023, is aimed to address winter traffic congestion on state Route 190.

SB 2 directs UDOT to use certain funds allocated by the legislature to provide enhanced bus service, tolling, mobility hub and resort bus stops for Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Potential improvements could include enhanced bus service running from a hub near the mouth of the canyon every 5 to 10 minutes during peak hours.

It could also include a winter tolling system starting below Solitude, about 12 miles up the canyon, with variable pricing.

UDOT will host two public meetings Nov. 13 and 14 with a public comment period through Dec. 13 to gather input.

The same information will be presented at both meeting and is available here.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver