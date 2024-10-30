© 2024 KPCW

Wildlife officials remind drivers to watch for deer ahead of daylight saving time

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:11 PM MDT
Deer migrate to lower elevations in the fall typically in October and November.
Division of Wildlife Resources
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding drivers November is peak time for deer-vehicle collisions.

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 3 when clocks fall back and the sun sets earlier.

The DWR reports an increase in wildlife on the roads during the fall months as big game migrates to lower elevations to find food.

Deer typically come down in October and November. They return to higher elevations again in April and May which also see an increase in car vs. animal collisions.

The DWR says drivers should take extra precautions at dawn and dusk, heed all wildlife crossing signs and be alert on roadways near wooded, agricultural and wetland areas.

More tips are available at WildAwareUtah.org.
