Wildlife officials remind drivers to watch for deer ahead of daylight saving time

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 3 when clocks fall back and the sun sets earlier.

The DWR reports an increase in wildlife on the roads during the fall months as big game migrates to lower elevations to find food.

Deer typically come down in October and November. They return to higher elevations again in April and May which also see an increase in car vs. animal collisions.

The DWR says drivers should take extra precautions at dawn and dusk, heed all wildlife crossing signs and be alert on roadways near wooded, agricultural and wetland areas.

More tips are available at WildAwareUtah.org.