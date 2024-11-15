© 2024 KPCW

Arches National Park asks for public comment on crowd mitigation efforts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 15, 2024 at 3:23 PM MST
Cars wait to enter Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.
Parker Malatesta
Cars wait to enter Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.

Arches National Park is seeking public comment on its Visitor Access and Experience Plan, including its two-year timed entry pilot project.

Park officials say the number of visits to Arches have increased by 73% over the past decade.

Nearly two million people now visit annually, often causing congestion and long wait times at key sites and the park entrance gate.

At times that’s led to reduced visitor access or park closures.

In response, park officials instituted timed entry and other operational changes to reduce congestion by leveling visitation across the busy season.

The overall goal of the access and experience plan is to provide predictable, safe and efficient access for visitors while ensuring park resources and values are protected.

The public comment period on the plan is open through Nov. 23 and the feedback will help park managers make and implement long-term strategies for visitor access.

A link to comment can be found here.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver