Late November storms bring mountain precipitation above normal

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:25 AM MST
Thanksgiving storms boosted Utah’s mountain precipitation totals before the state went into a dry spell.

The mountains received 2.8 inches of precipitation last month, which is 106% of the norm.

Utah’s snowpack also ended the month close to normal for this time of year.

But, soil moisture is particularly dry and experts say now that the snowpack has started to accumulate, the low soil moisture may impact snowmelt runoff in the spring.
Sydney Weaver
