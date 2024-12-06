Utahns to see Jupiter in night sky this weekend

The Smithsonian said the “king of planets” will be visible all night and offer prime viewing, especially through binoculars or a telescope.

At midnight, Jupiter will be directly overhead with the sun on the other side of the Earth.

Similar to a full moon, the entire illuminated face of the planet will be facing Earth, making it shine extra bright.

When in opposition, a planet is directly opposite the sun. Only the five planets outside Earth's orbit, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn Uranus and Neptune, can be in opposition from our perspective.

Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months.

This time it will pass through the Taurus constellation.

NASA said the best way to view the gas giant is through binoculars, and Jupiter’s Great Red Spot will be visible through telescopes.

To the naked eye, Jupiter will appear as a bright point of light and will rise in the northeast when the sun sets.

The planet will appear on Utah’s horizon around 5 p.m. with its peak at 12:22 a.m. Sunday. Jupiter will set around 7:45 a.m.