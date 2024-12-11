DWR stocks over 12.8M fish in Utah waterbodies in 2024

That’s up from the more than 10 million fish in 2023.

The DWR had made several changes to its stocking practices to adapt to continuously changing weather and drought conditions. Like placing fewer but larger fish to increase survival rates and adding smaller fish in locations with higher growth rates.

The practice of stocking fish in Utah goes back more than 150 years when fish were transported from other states by train.

In 1897, Utah opened its first hatcheries and started raising trout locally to stock its reservoirs.

Now, crews stock water bodies by truck, nets and hike up to alpine lakes on horseback.

This year, the DWR stocked 18 fish species including June suckers, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.