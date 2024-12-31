DWR reminds shed hunters to take required courses
If you plan to collect shed antlers from big game this season, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has a reminder for you.
Collectors must take a free ethics course before heading out.
Male deer, elk and moose drop their antlers each winter and grow a new set in the spring. Those shed antlers have become a coveted item to collect.
The DWR says that’s a tough time of year for big game animals.
The agency requires all antler hunters to take a free educational ethics course to help the animals get through the winter. It’s available online.
Anyone collecting antlers without taking the class could be cited.
The DWR also warns hunters a few areas are off limits for gathering antlers including wildlife management areas, private property, Native American lands and national parks.