DWR reminds shed hunters to take required courses

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 31, 2024 at 5:40 PM MST
Mule deer, elk and moose all shed their antlers in the winter and grow new ones in the spring.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Mule deer, elk and moose all shed their antlers in the winter and grow new ones in the spring.

If you plan to collect shed antlers from big game this season, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has a reminder for you.

Collectors must take a free ethics course before heading out.

Male deer, elk and moose drop their antlers each winter and grow a new set in the spring. Those shed antlers have become a coveted item to collect.

The DWR says that’s a tough time of year for big game animals.

The agency requires all antler hunters to take a free educational ethics course to help the animals get through the winter. It’s available online.

Anyone collecting antlers without taking the class could be cited.

The DWR also warns hunters a few areas are off limits for gathering antlers including wildlife management areas, private property, Native American lands and national parks.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
