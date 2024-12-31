DWR reminds shed hunters to take required courses

Collectors must take a free ethics course before heading out.

Male deer, elk and moose drop their antlers each winter and grow a new set in the spring. Those shed antlers have become a coveted item to collect.

The DWR says that’s a tough time of year for big game animals.

The agency requires all antler hunters to take a free educational ethics course to help the animals get through the winter. It’s available online.

Anyone collecting antlers without taking the class could be cited.

The DWR also warns hunters a few areas are off limits for gathering antlers including wildlife management areas, private property, Native American lands and national parks.