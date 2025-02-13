© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How should Utah power an ‘insatiable’ energy need? Lawmakers have two ideas.

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:14 PM MST
Cooling fans for the data center of the Davis Landfill’s Bitcoin mining site in Layton on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Utah lawmakers are grappling with different ways to power high energy users like data centers.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Cooling fans for the data center of the Davis Landfill’s Bitcoin mining site in Layton on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Utah lawmakers are grappling with different ways to power high energy users like data centers.

As the governor looks to amp up Utah’s electricity production, state lawmakers are grappling with how to supply power to artificial intelligence data centers and other “large load” customers.

Two bills in the Utah Senate create new guidance for supplying energy to large load users like data centers, which house servers for artificial intelligence software like ChatGPT. One proposal that looks to work with Rocky Mountain Power, Utah’s largest utility, has made it through a Senate committee, while another considering a range of energy options awaits approval in the Senate Rules Committee.

Data centers can use as much energy as 200 households and possibly as much energy as an entire city, CNBC reported.

A single data center in Utah could use 1.4 gigawatts of power, Gov. Spencer Cox told The Salt Lake Tribune in December. “The entire state runs on four,” Cox said. “These AI data centers, their energy consumption is insatiable. It’s insane.”

Cox’s Operation Gigawatt aims to double Utah’s energy generation in the next decade to meet the state’s rising energy demands. Data centers, specifically, aren’t a priority, Cox said, as they “use a lot of resources and don’t create a lot of jobs.” But they are a reality, he added, and if Utah can increase its energy capacity “and that attracts AI data centers, I’m fine with that.”

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
Tags
State & Regional Utah LegislatureUtah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune