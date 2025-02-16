© 2025 KPCW

Salt Lake City to host ESPN’s 2025 summer X Games

KPCW | By Jennifer Dobner
Published February 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM MST
Japanese snowboarder Kaishu Hirano competes at the Winter X Games Aspen in Aspen, Colo., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kelsey Brunner
/
AP
Japanese snowboarder Kaishu Hirano competes at the Winter X Games Aspen in Aspen, Colo., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

More than 100 professional action sports athletes will be headed to Salt Lake City this summer as the X Games makes its Utah debut.

The extreme sports league event is scheduled for June 27 to June 29 and will feature Moto X, BMX and skateboarding at the Utah State Fairpark.

X Games athletes will be competing for over $1 million in prize money.

The summer of 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the extreme sports series. Utah is one in a three-stop series of events that includes X Games Osaka, Japan, and X Games Sacramento, California.

In a news release, CEO Jeremy Blooms said the X Games are thrilled to host an event in Salt Lake City, which has a deep passion for action sports and an incredible outdoor culture.

Organizers say live music and other special events are planned to enhance the fan experience.

Find more event details and ticket information here.

Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
