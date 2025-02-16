Salt Lake City to host ESPN’s 2025 summer X Games

The extreme sports league event is scheduled for June 27 to June 29 and will feature Moto X, BMX and skateboarding at the Utah State Fairpark.

X Games athletes will be competing for over $1 million in prize money.

The summer of 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the extreme sports series. Utah is one in a three-stop series of events that includes X Games Osaka, Japan, and X Games Sacramento, California.

In a news release, CEO Jeremy Blooms said the X Games are thrilled to host an event in Salt Lake City, which has a deep passion for action sports and an incredible outdoor culture.

Organizers say live music and other special events are planned to enhance the fan experience.

