Reed Hastings’ Powder Mountain wants Cache County to rezone 1,600 acres of forest

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:57 PM MST
Skier looks over the terrain at Powder Mountain.
Ian Matteson
/
Powder Mountain
Skier looks over the terrain at Powder Mountain.

The Cache County council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to change the designation for all of the resort’s land in that county.

Powder Mountain unveiled a new slogan this season: Escape the Masses.

Yet even at the largest ski area in North America, achieving that directive could become increasingly more difficult for guests over the next 25 years pending a decision by county officials on the resort’s proposed master plan.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Cache County Council will consider approving Powder Mountain’s request for a rezone of more than 1,600 acres. Approval of the designation would allow the resort to take a step forward with a plan to add hundreds of houses and condos, at least one hotel and up to six corporate retreats over the next two decades.

For the county, one of the smallest in Utah, the council’s decision could be impactful in shaping its future for generations.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune