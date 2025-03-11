© 2025 KPCW

Southwest announces changes to checked bag policy

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:28 PM MDT
A Southwest Airlines traveler checks a bag at Midway International Airport, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Chicago.

Southwest Airlines is ending its most recognizable perk: free checked bags.

The airline announced Tuesday passengers will have to pay to check bags starting May 28.

However, customers flying Business Select fares or the airline’s A-List Preferred Members will still get two free checked bags.

The airline did not indicate how much passengers will have to pay to check bags after the policy change.

The Associated Press reports the move is a big change for Southwest, which has offered free bag service since it started flying almost 60 years ago.

Southwest was the only domestic airline that offered free checked bags for all.

The move follows the airline’s decision to ditch its open seating policy and begin assigning seats next year.
