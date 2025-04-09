Utah Avalanche Center warns skiers of spring backcountry dangers

Forecaster Paige Pagnucco said the danger is low right now but that could change.

“The snowpack is generally stable and the avalanche danger is low,” she said. “With strong sunshine and daytime warming though, the danger could rise to moderate as the snow dampens on steep sunny slopes and maybe even in some low-to mid-elevation polar terrain.”

Pagnucco said if you sink onto the snow above your ankles, it's time to move to a cooler area or lower angle terrain.

“If you see roller balls or pinwheels, that's a sure sign that the snow is losing stability,” she said.

The avalanche center’s regular winter forecast ends Sunday, April 13. The center will issue updates when necessary and continue to publish public observations through May 1.