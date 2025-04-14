Bernie Sanders draws massive crowd during his ‘Fighting the Oligarchy’ tour in deep-red Utah

A Utah audience of thousands, some dressed in years-old Bernie Sanders for President merchandise, crammed into the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah to listen to some of the most progressive members of Congress — who in many ways are the ideological opposites of their own representatives.

“We are living in the most dangerous moment in the modern history of this country,” Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said, explaining why he is criss-crossing the country holding rallies in the early months of a non-election year.

The “Fighting the Oligarchy” tour has taken place over the weeks since President Donald Trump took office. At Trump’s inauguration, Sanders has pointed out, the three richest people in the world — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg — sat behind the president.

In reliably red Utah, Trump beat then-Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, by more than 20 percentage points.

During his Sunday speech, Sanders, who is Jewish, referenced Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, in which he told followers to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

“I know that in Utah … there are millions of people who believe that," Sanders said. But Trump and wealthy supporters, he alleged, have not adhered to that sermon, pointing to a variety of policies — including moves that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ people and immigrants, as well as what he said is an absence of action to support lower and middle class Americans.

Sanders took the stage to piercing cheers and an ovation Sunday, as did the younger Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York — a possible presidential candidate in 2028.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.