Uintas’ Soapstone Bridge expected to reopen in late summer

While the bridge is under construction, residents can still access the Soapstone Basin from state Route 35.

The bridge connects the basin to Mirror Lake Highway, or state Route 150, out of Kamas.

Located just before the winter gate, the Soapstone Bridge has been closed since August for replacement. The U.S. Forest Service says it will reopen before the end of the 2025 summer season, up to a year later than originally scheduled.

A previous press release said low water flows are ideal for construction crews to make progress.

KPCW Construction progress on the Soapstone Bridge off Mirror Lake Highway in the Uinta Mountains is seen here during April 2025.

“They are armoring the river banks now, trying to complete that before the spring runoff. They'll finish backfilling those abutments, and then pretty soon, we'll get that deck on,” USFS Recreation Staff Officer Renee Flanagan said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 17. “Soon as it's warm enough, they'll get their running surface.”

The new Soapstone Bridge will be larger than before. Forest rangers have said the old one slightly impeded the flow of the Provo River.

Mirror Lake Highway was not officially open to the public at press time, but Wolf Creek Pass on state Route 35 is.

