First case of bat rabies found in northern Utah

Health officials with the Weber-Morgan Health Department are now reminding residents to keep pets’ vaccinations up to date and avoid touching bats or other wild animals that may carry the fatal virus.

Rabies can spread from infected animals to humans through saliva.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department said bats are the most common carrier of the virus in Utah. However, skunks, raccoons, foxes and unvaccinated cats and dogs can also carry rabies.

As the weather warms up, health officials warn the chance of rabies exposure increases.

Health officials advise staying away from wild animals and acting quickly if you are scratched or bitten by a bat or other animal.

Immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact your healthcare provider.