Justice John Pearce is retiring from the Utah Supreme Court

“The time has come for me to turn the page, start a new chapter of my career, and find new ways to serve the people of Utah,” Pearce said in a letter to Gov. Spencer Cox dated May 30.

Pearce’s retirement will give Cox an opportunity to appoint a third justice to the bench. He has previously appointed Justices Diana Hagen and Jill Pohlman in 2022, meaning, after filling a third position, Cox will have appointed a majority of the court.

“I am extremely proud of the court and the work it has done,” Pearce wrote in his letter to Cox. “My colleagues, past and present, are brilliant, courageous and dedicated to the rule of law. I am a better attorney and person because of them.”

In a statement, Cox praised Pearce for his tenure.

“Justice Pearce has dedicated 16 years to public service in both the executive and judicial branches,” the governor said. “Utah is a better place because of leaders like him who answer the call to serve.”

The Senate confirmation process will come at a time when there is tension between the Republican supermajority in the Legislature and the Supreme Court.

The justices have blocked key portions of the GOP agenda, issuing rulings in recent years that have blocked a nearly complete ban on abortions in the state, struck down the Legislature’s efforts to undo an anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative and voided an attempt to pass a constitutional amendment weakening citizens’ ability to run ballot initiatives.

Read more at sltrib.com

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. State & Regional