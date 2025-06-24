EPA funding to help Utah schools reduce lead in drinking water

The grant , provided through the EPA’s Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction Grant Program, includes an award of $257,000 for Utah schools.

Since 2018 the EPA has provided more than $200 million across the country to help reduce exposure to lead in drinking water where children learn and play.

Since 2019, the program has helped over 20,000 child care facilities and nearly 13,000 schools get their water tested for lead. It’s also facilitated remediation work at over 1,300 child care facilities and 2,500 schools.