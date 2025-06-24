© 2025 KPCW

EPA funding to help Utah schools reduce lead in drinking water

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2025 at 4:43 PM MDT
EPA will determine the regulatory limit of PFAS in drinking water.
Brian Jackson
/
Adobe Stock
EPA will determine the regulatory limit of PFAS in drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will release $26 million in funding for states and territories to address lead in drinking water at schools and child care facilities, including some in Utah.

The grant, provided through the EPA’s Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction Grant Program, includes an award of $257,000 for Utah schools.

Since 2018 the EPA has provided more than $200 million across the country to help reduce exposure to lead in drinking water where children learn and play.

Since 2019, the program has helped over 20,000 child care facilities and nearly 13,000 schools get their water tested for lead. It’s also facilitated remediation work at over 1,300 child care facilities and 2,500 schools.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
