Utah Gov. office to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with yearlong initiative

Set to launch Tuesday, July 1, the program invites Utahns to commemorate the historical milestone through programs and local community events .

The activities include Walk250, which challenges Utahns to walk, roll or move 250 miles during the nation’s 250th anniversary.

There will be opportunities to clock those miles in Utah’s state parks .

In Summit County, America250 will celebrate the spirit of community and history at Echo State Park on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.