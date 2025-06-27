Utah Gov. office to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with yearlong initiative
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing with the yearlong America250 initiative.
Set to launch Tuesday, July 1, the program invites Utahns to commemorate the historical milestone through programs and local community events.
The activities include Walk250, which challenges Utahns to walk, roll or move 250 miles during the nation’s 250th anniversary.
There will be opportunities to clock those miles in Utah’s state parks.
In Summit County, America250 will celebrate the spirit of community and history at Echo State Park on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Revelers can take part in self-guided or guided hikes and e-bike rides along the historic Union Pacific Rail Trail. Food trucks and a vendor market will also be on hand. Tickets are available online.