Wasatch Back tax increase hearings scheduled for August

If government organizations in Utah want more revenue, state law requires them to hold public hearings before their governing bodies vote on a tax hike.

There are three of those meetings in August: one for Henefer, then one for Oakley and another for the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.

The water district is one of a handful of wholesalers in Utah that sell water to smaller water districts that customers actually see bills from each month.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Central Utah Water covers all of Wasatch County and a sliver of southern Summit County, plus counties to the east and west.

It’s proposing a 1.15% property tax increase. That’s a $10 yearly increase for the average residence within its boundaries. Central Utah Water will allow public input at a meeting Aug. 26 at its headquarters in Orem.

Henefer and Oakley scheduled their hearings earlier in the month.

Henefer’s proposed property tax increase is 17%, or $26 annually for the average residential property. Its hearing is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at town hall.

Oakley is considering a 5% increase, or $27 for the average resident each year. Oakley’s tax hearing is at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at city hall.