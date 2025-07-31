© 2025 KPCW

2025 Wasatch Back primary voter guide for Summit, Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
The Wasatch Back Voter Guide has information for Summit, Wasatch counties
KPCW
The Wasatch Back Voter Guide has information for Summit, Wasatch counties

The 2025 Wasatch Back voter guide has all the information you need on candidates for the municipal primary elections in Summit and Wasatch counties including in-person voting and ballot drop box locations.

The 2025 primary election is fast approaching and KPCW has partnered with The Park Record to create the 2025 Wasatch Back voter guide ahead of the Aug. 12 primaries.

The guide is your one-stop resource for voter information for Summit and Wasatch counties. The guide includes information on local municipal candidates including city council and mayoral races.

Information on changes to Utah election ballots, voter registration, early voting and drop box and voting locations is also included in the voter guide.

Click here to download and print a pdf version of the 2025 primary voter guide.
Tags
State & Regional 2025 ElectionMidway CityCoalvilleFrancis town
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Media Director
See stories by Matt Sampson