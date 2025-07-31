2025 Wasatch Back primary voter guide for Summit, Wasatch counties

The 2025 primary election is fast approaching and KPCW has partnered with The Park Record to create the 2025 Wasatch Back voter guide ahead of the Aug. 12 primaries.

The guide is your one-stop resource for voter information for Summit and Wasatch counties. The guide includes information on local municipal candidates including city council and mayoral races.

Information on changes to Utah election ballots, voter registration, early voting and drop box and voting locations is also included in the voter guide.

Click here to download and print a pdf version of the 2025 primary voter guide.