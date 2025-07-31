Park City Mountain bike patrol, trail crew move to unionize

The bike patrol and trail crew are two summer operations at the resort that are largely composed of employees who are ski patrollers during the winter, according to a press release.

A majority of the employees are part of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, which ratified a new contract with Vail Resorts following a high-profile strike during the holiday season this past winter.

By petitioning for union representation, the bike patrol and trail crew are moving to become their own union. The group is represented by the Communications Workers of America Union, which also represents the ski patrol.

The group wants to bring summer wages up to meet winter wages.

The summer time employees seeking to unionize are required to have medical certificates and are “asked to participate in lift evacuation exercises, and many other skilled and dangerous jobs,” the release says.

No additional information was available at the time this report was published.

Park City Mountain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.