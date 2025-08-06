© 2025 KPCW

Reduced price school lunches now free for Wasatch Back students

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:28 PM MDT
Starting this school year, students who qualify for reduced price meals will receive school lunches for free.

The free meals come after the state legislature passed a law establishing a program to provide lunch at no cost to eligible students.

Under the new law, the state will now cover the cost of meals for students whose families previously paid 40 cents per lunch.

Applications are now open for free and reduced school meals for all Wasatch Back school districts in English and Spanish.

Applications can be found online or picked up at the school’s office.
