© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New research says certain types of logging may fuel more destructive fires

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT
A newly established plantation on private land on the right shows a clear boundary with public forest following California's 2007 Moonlight Fire. A University of Utah study recently found that privately managed forests tend to have denser, uniform trees that are more prone to severe fire.
Jacob Levine
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A newly established plantation on private land on the right shows a clear boundary with public forest following California's 2007 Moonlight Fire. A University of Utah study recently found that privately managed forests tend to have denser, uniform trees that are more prone to severe fire.

Industrial timber harvests can increase burn severity, but careful thinning could be the key to a climate-resilient West.

Utah’s policy leaders have long wanted to see a robust timber industry return to the state to support rural economies and fight fire.

But new research led by the University of Utah shows some types of logging could increase wildfire severity, particularly as the West experiences more extreme weather.

Studies have shown that privately owned forests with regular logging are more prone to severe fires — blazes that kill more than 95% of the canopy trees — than surrounding public forests with more logging protections. Jacob Levine, postdoctoral researcher at the U.’s Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy, wanted to understand why, and whether climate played a role.

Utah’s policy leaders have long wanted to see a robust timber industry return to the state to support rural economies and fight fire.

But new research led by the University of Utah shows some types of logging could increase wildfire severity, particularly as the West experiences more extreme weather.

Studies have shown that privately owned forests with regular logging are more prone to severe fires — blazes that kill more than 95% of the canopy trees — than surrounding public forests with more logging protections. Jacob Levine, postdoctoral researcher at the U.’s Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy, wanted to understand why, and whether climate played a role.

Those dense conditions make a forest more conducive to megafires, particularly during extreme heat and weather. The private industrial forests were 1.45 times more likely to burn at high severity than the surrounding public forest.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune