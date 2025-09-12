© 2025 KPCW

Trump says suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk shooting death at Utah Valley University

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published September 12, 2025 at 7:36 AM MDT
(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) News crews station outside Utah Valley University in Orem, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
News crews station outside Utah Valley University in Orem, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

President Donald Trump said Friday that police have arrested a person in connection with the shooting death of political pundit Charlie Kirk.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox and Friends.

Trump said that “someone very close to him, the suspect, turned him in.”

Trump said that a minister, who is also involved in law enforcement, recognized the suspect and communicated with the suspect’s father, who brought him to a U.S. marshal.

The New York Times reported that the man was arrested in St. George around 11 p.m. Thursday, citing a law enforcement official who requested anonymity.

State and federal officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 7 a.m. to provide an update on the search for the shooter.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune
