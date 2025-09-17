Gov. Cox: Nuclear energy could bring rural jobs, if Utah supports it

During the Utah Energy Week conference Tuesday, Cox pointed to areas near Fillmore, Beaver and Milford as attractive places for energy companies. Geothermal projects are planned for the areas, which already have wind and solar farms.

The Utah News Dispatch reports other rural areas in Utah like Emery and Carbon counties have attracted multiple companies with facilities like the San Rafael Energy Lab.

But, there’s still a challenge in convincing Utahns to bring nuclear energy technologies to the state.

According to a recent poll from the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute, 49% of Utahns are in favor of building small nuclear reactors in the state, while 31% are opposed and 19% remain undecided.

That support is down from the 65% recorded in 2023 through a survey about bringing nuclear power plants to the state.