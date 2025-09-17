Utah Tax Commission warns of new tax refund text scams

Utah Tax Commission

The text asks recipients to provide their banking account for information to receive a supposed tax refund.

The commission is reminding taxpayers it will never request banking information, Social Security numbers or other personal data through text message.

The only ways residents will receive tax refunds is through direct deposit they set up when filing a return or by a mailed check.

If you receive a suspicious text, do not reply to the message and never click the links in the message.