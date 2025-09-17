© 2025 KPCW

Utah Tax Commission warns of new tax refund text scams

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:14 PM MDT
If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.
bestforbest
/
Adobe Stock
The State Tax Commission is warning Utahns about a new phishing text message scam.

A sample scam text message asking for a taxpayer's banking information
Utah Tax Commission

The text asks recipients to provide their banking account for information to receive a supposed tax refund.

The commission is reminding taxpayers it will never request banking information, Social Security numbers or other personal data through text message.

The only ways residents will receive tax refunds is through direct deposit they set up when filing a return or by a mailed check.

If you receive a suspicious text, do not reply to the message and never click the links in the message.

Scam messages can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the state tax commission.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
