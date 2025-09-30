Utah Gov. calls for flags to be lowered after passing of President Russell M. Nelson
Nelson was the oldest person to assume the role in 2018 at 93. He succeeded President Thomas S. Monson.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the President of the Church of Latter-day Saints Russel M. Nelson, who died Saturday. He was 101.
Dallin Oaks, a 93-year-old former judge and the longest-serving apostle, is expected to take the helm.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chooses each new prophet-president based on seniority among the remaining apostles.
Flags will be lowered at sunrise Oct. 7, the day of Nelson’s funeral, and remain at half-staff until sunset.