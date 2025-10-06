Heber City begins next stage of downtown park overhaul

Heber City has already constructed a new bandshell and installed a cobblestone “festival street” at the north end of City Park.

Now, as part of its larger vision to transform those two blocks into what a consultant described as “the most awesome square in the United States,” the Heber City Council will interview three design firms interested in bringing the plan to fruition.

The interviews are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, ahead of the council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

City Manager Matt Brower said the ideas for the park are meant to enhance its appeal as a community gathering place.

“It would include, potentially, an ice ribbon,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 6. “Potentially a water feature, such as a splash pad, more improvements for the craft vendors and food vendors that participate in the Heber Market on Main – those are probably the big ones right now.”

Brower said the firms being considered have designed similar projects elsewhere.

He said after the council chooses a partner, the city will negotiate a contract and ask for a cost estimate. The park’s design phase is expected to take 12-18 months.

He said councilmembers asked to scale back many of the elements in the original design to better match the community’s wishes. But the goal of year-round events and activities in City Park remains the same.

“What’s going to attract people is going to be the ice ribbon, it’s going to be the water feature, it’s going to be the facilities that allow us to program that park year-round,” he said. “Not just during the summer, like we historically have, but year-round, even in the wintertime.”

