Wildlife experts warn drivers about deer on roads as daylight saving time ends

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:58 PM MDT
Deer migrate to lower elevations in the fall typically in October and November.
Division of Wildlife Resources
Wildlife experts are warning drivers to be extra aware during their evening commutes as Utahns turn the clocks back Sunday.

The time change this weekend means many people will commute during lower-visibility hours, which can increase wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says more wildlife wander across roadways in the fall and winter months as they search for food.

Deer migrate in April and May and again in October and November, the time of year with the most wildlife collisions in Utah.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 4,600 animals killed in collisions were reported on Utah roads.

The DWR says deer are more active early in the morning and in the evening, when low-light conditions make it difficult for drivers to see.

Wildlife experts ask drivers to be alert, especially when in wooded, wetland and agricultural areas.

If you see an animal near the road, lookout for more traveling in groups.

The DWR says if you hit an animal, pull off the road and turn on your hazards before calling 911. Do not approach the animal. Residents can report animals to be cleared from the road through the Utah Roadkill Reporter app.

More tips on how to avoid wildlife collisions is available at WildAwareUtah.com.

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
