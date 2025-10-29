Wildlife experts warn drivers about deer on roads as daylight saving time ends

The time change this weekend means many people will commute during lower-visibility hours, which can increase wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says more wildlife wander across roadways in the fall and winter months as they search for food.

Deer migrate in April and May and again in October and November, the time of year with the most wildlife collisions in Utah.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 4,600 animals killed in collisions were reported on Utah roads.

The DWR says deer are more active early in the morning and in the evening, when low-light conditions make it difficult for drivers to see.

Wildlife experts ask drivers to be alert, especially when in wooded, wetland and agricultural areas.

If you see an animal near the road, lookout for more traveling in groups.

The DWR says if you hit an animal, pull off the road and turn on your hazards before calling 911. Do not approach the animal. Residents can report animals to be cleared from the road through the Utah Roadkill Reporter app.

More tips on how to avoid wildlife collisions is available at WildAwareUtah.com.