Summit County turnout trending higher ahead of 2025 Election Day

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse was pleased to report voter turnout was 32% the day before the municipal general election Nov. 4.

“That's higher than we've had the last couple municipals already,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “So I'm kind of hoping maybe we get to 45% here, which would be akin to what we see sometimes in primaries which … tend to be more focused.”

Furse anticipates processing the majority of ballots by late Wednesday.

In Wasatch County, Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger says countywide turnout is about 31% after early and mail-in voting.

“I wouldn't say that's a high turnout, but I wouldn't say it's low either,” Granger said Monday.

The highest she’s seen in a Wasatch County municipal year was just shy of 40% turnout.

For those looking to mail in a ballot, it’s probably too late. New this year, mail-in ballots need to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, not just postmarked Nov. 4.

“The ballots we're receiving through the mail are starting to diminish,” Furse said Nov. 3. “So that suggests, to me, our voters have been getting the message and understand to mail it earlier in the process.”

Where to vote

Voters can still take ballots to drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for Summit County drop box locations and Wasatch County drop box locations.

Summit County can vote in person at the Summit County Department of Health at Quinn’s Junction, the Kamas library and Coalville City Hall.

In Wasatch County, in-person voting is in Heber at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 N. Main Street.

Anyone not registered to vote can register on Election Day at any of the above polling places. Check your registration and the requirements at vote.utah.gov.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and KPCW will report results live on air and online as they come in Tuesday night. We’ll have more voting results and updates starting early Wednesday morning.