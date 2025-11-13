Bob Ross paintings sell for $600k to help public media

Three paintings from TV art legend Bob Ross sold this week for more than $600,000. Bids for the three paintings went well past the pre-auction estimates of around $50,000.

The Associated Press reports one of the paintings fetched $318,000 during the live auction in Los Angeles.

It was a serene, snow vista called “Winter’s Peace.” Ross painted it on a 1993 episode of “The Joy of Painting.”

The second 1993 painting, a lush landscape called “Home in the Valley,” went for almost $230,000. The third, titled “Cliffside,” sold for just under $115.000.

Three more Ross paintings will be up for auction in Massachusetts on Jan. 27. More opportunities to purchase Ross works will follow, including one in New York.

All profits are pledged to help cover funding gaps for American Public Television stations.