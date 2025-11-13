© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brighton council draws the line on Solitude resort boundaries, stalling parking lot plan

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:48 PM MST
Cars drive past a sign, seen here along South Guardsman Pass Road near Brighton on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, that opposes the requested 593-space parking lot for Solitude Mountain Resort that would be in an aspen grove across SR-190 from the ski area's main village. The lot would require steep retaining walls and the removal of hundreds of trees, could also damage Salt Lake City's watershed, further snarl traffic in the canyon and be a visual blight.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Cars drive past a sign, seen here along South Guardsman Pass Road near Brighton on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, that opposes the requested 593-space parking lot for Solitude Mountain Resort that would be in an aspen grove across SR-190 from the ski area's main village. The lot would require steep retaining walls and the removal of hundreds of trees, could also damage Salt Lake City's watershed, further snarl traffic in the canyon and be a visual blight.

Mayor Dan Knopp: “I know pretty much where Solitude is;” it’s not across Big Cottonwood Canyon Road.

In 1964, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said he couldn’t define pornography, but “I know it when I see it.”

During the Brighton Town Council meeting Tuesday night, Brighton Mayor Dan Knopp noted he shares Stewart’s stance when it comes to determining the boundaries for Big Cottonwood Canyon’s two ski areas: Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort. He may not be able to cite the specific latitude and longitudes, he said, but “I know pretty much where Solitude is.”

And it is not, he said, on both sides of Big Cottonwood Canyon Road.

The rest of the council concurred. With a unanimous vote, it approved a municipal ordinance that sets the ski resort boundaries roughly along the lines of their Uinta-Wasatch-Cache Forest Service permits. At the same time, the council leveled a blow to Solitude’s plan to build a parking lot on an undeveloped parcel across the highway from Solitude Village.

Solitude had wanted its 12.5-acre parcel off of Old Stage Road to be included in the boundary map. That could have helped smooth the path to the lot’s approval. Without its inclusion, the ski area still has a path to building the lot, but with more red tape. It must first petition the council to add the parcel to the resort’s boundary. If that goes through, it can then seek a conditional use permit from the planning commission to build the lot.

Solitude sought a conditional use permit for the lot early this year, but it was denied after the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District — which oversees planning, zoning and development issues for the Town of Brighton — determined the request was void. Among other cited issues, the district said it was denied because the resort does not have a right of way across Salt Lake City watershed land between Old Stage Road to the property.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune