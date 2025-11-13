© 2025 KPCW

SLC Airport announces more cancelations as U.S. Government reopens

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 13, 2025 at 4:02 PM MST
The "River Tunnel" connects Concourse A and B at the SLC Airport.
S. Zaybal
/
SLC International
The federal government reopened Thursday after President Donald Trump signed a spending package to fund operations through January.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

However, it will take time for some operations to return to normal, like air traffic control.

The Salt Lake City International Airport says flight reductions remain at 6%. That’s above the previously planned 8% reduction Thursday and 10% cut Friday.

Thursday, 31 flights to and from Salt Lake were cancelled, many from Sky West Airlines. Friday, 12 incoming and outgoing flights have been cut.

The airport says it could take a couple of weeks for air traffic to return to normal.
